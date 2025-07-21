China defeats Malaysia in BAJC 2025 quarter-finals

KUALA LUMPUR: -Defending champions China denied Malaysia a place in the last four with a commanding 110-64 win in the quarter-finals of the 2025 Badminton Asia Junior Championships (BAJC) mixed team event in Solo, Indonesia today.

Malaysia began the last eight tie in style at the Manahan Indoor Stadium when men’s singles shuttler Lim Boon Le defeated Xiao Gao Bo 11-9.

But that was as good as it got for Malaysia, as China went on to win the rest of the matches.

This year’s BAJC features a new format where each team play 10 matches - two each in men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles.

Each match is played up to 11 points, with the first team to reach a total of 110 points declared the winner.

Malaysia had earlier confirmed their quarter-final spot by emerging as Group B runners-up, where they defeated Macau (110-59), Myanmar 110-52 and Singapore 110-58 before going down to group winners Indonesia 92-110.

Malaysia have won the BAJC title twice - in the 2007 and 2009 editions - BERNAMA