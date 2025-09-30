CHINA’S past and present women golf stars believe the sport in the country will continue to enjoy a golden era in the next decade with the CLPG Tour’s flagship event, the Women’s China Open, driving the growth and raising playing standards both domestically and across the wider Asia-Pacific region.

Feng Shanshan, the country’s most iconic women golfer, may no longer be playing competitively but her trophy-laden career which includes being China’s first major champion, an Olympic Games bronze medallist and winner of 10 LPGA Tour titles now serves as an inspiration to the new generation of talent and rising stars.

The 36-year-old remembers how playing in the Women’s China Open, inaugurated in 2006, and the CLPG Tour had provided the impetus for her to push the boundaries and aim for the stars. This year’s edition will be staged in Shanghai for the first time at the famed Enhance Anting Golf Club from October 17-19.

“Growing up as a young golfer, the Women’s China Open was a tournament that held special meaning for me. The experiences I gained over the years played a pivotal role in shaping my career,“ Feng said.

“In the early days, competing against strong Korean players (in the Open) showed us just how high the standard was, and it motivated me to work harder, stay resilient and keep striving for success. I am proud to see Chinese golfers achieving success on the LPGA Tour, and I believe the future of women’s golf in China is exceptionally bright.

Today, we have a growing pool of talented amateurs excelling on the CLPG Tour and winning tournaments, which bodes well for the years ahead. I am confident the next decade will be a remarkable era for women’s golf in China.”