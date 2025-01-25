MELBOURNE: Vandals toppled a monument honouring a 19th century Australian pioneer in the early hours of Saturday, the eve of Indigenous rights protests expected on the country's national holiday, police said.

The attack on the memorial to John Batman one of the founders of the southeastern city of Melbourne -- was among several reported in the run-up to Australia Day on Sunday.

The holiday marks the anniversary of the January 26, 1788 landing of European settlers in Sydney Harbour but also the beginning of a period of colonial oppression of Indigenous peoples.

Images in local media showed the top half of the central Melbourne stone monument lying on the ground.

Victoria state police said they were investigating after being alerted to the attack early Saturday.

Batman's reputation as a pioneer has been stained by historical accounts of his part in the killing of Indigenous people in Tasmania and a lopsided deal he struck with Indigenous people to acquire land in Victoria.

Police said they were also probing vandalism overnight of a Melbourne war memorial, which media images showed covered in red paint and daubed with the words: “Land Back”.

Authorities said Friday they were investigating after vandals poured red paint over a sandstone statue in Sydney of British explorer James Cook and smashed off its hand and nose.

Thousands of activists typically hold protests around the country on Australia Day, drawing attention to the many hardships still faced by Indigenous Australians.