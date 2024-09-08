Couple arrested for motorcycle theft

IPOH: A couple, both with previous drug-related offences with the woman released on police bail only two days ago, were arrested yesterday for motorcycle theft.

Kerian district police chief Supt Juna Yusoff said the couple, aged 28 and 24, were arrested a 2.30 pm at a guest house in Kuala Kurau.

They were arrested following a report lodged by a 36-year-old man who claimed his motorcycle was stolen from his home, he said in a statement today.

Juna said police would apply for an order to remand them today for investigation under Section 379 A of the Penal Code for motorcycle theft and Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act for self-administration of drugs.