Malaysia’s Ervin Chang turned on the style in the closing round of the SJM Macao Open, carding a five-under-par 65 to finish tied for tenth in the US$1 million Asian Tour event. Chang was in scintillating form at the demanding Macau Golf & Country Club, handling the windy conditions with aplomb as he nailed six birdies against a solitary bogey.

The 27-year-old finished with a 72-hole total of 10-under-par 270 (69-66-70-65) to record his best finish on this year’s Asian Tour. “I struck the ball really well today, and made more putts today compared to the previous rounds. This is my best finish on the Asian Tour this year so far and, overall, I feel quite comfortable with my game,“ said Chang, who picked up a cheque for US$15,268.75.

The top-10 finish catapulted Chang into 78th spot on the Asian Tour Order of Merit from his pre-event 107th position, which will help him get more tournament starts in the crucial final stretch of the 2025 season. “I tried not to think too much about the Order of Merit today, just because it can really change the game plan, can really change a lot of things out there. But it definitely feels good and hopefully this top-10 finish will give me a better chance to get into more events in the future,“ added the 2023 recipient of the Asian Tour’s Kyi Hla Han Future Champions Award.