European leagues and union appeal to EU against FIFA over crowded calendar

BRUSSELS: The European Leagues umbrella body, FIFPRO players' union and Spain's LaLiga plan to file a joint complaint to the EU on Monday against global governing body FIFA over the ballooning soccer calendar.

Elite clubs are increasingly concerned at the impact of expanding schedules on wellbeing of players, some of whom say they are struggling with the physical and psychological strain despite the enormous salaries they can earn.

The three organisations' appeal to EU antitrust regulators, first announced in July, presents yet another challenge to FIFA. Two weeks ago, Europe's top court ruled that FIFA's player transfer regulations breach EU laws following a challenge by former player Lassana Diarra from France.

Disgruntled athletes and sports bodies have increasingly turned to the EU antitrust enforcer to help secure a level playing field and chip away at the power of governing bodies.

European Leagues, FIFPRO and LaLiga say the international match calendar, including an expanded Champions League and Club World Cup, has become unsustainable for national leagues and a health risk for players.

They accuse FIFA of abusing its market power.

FIFA says the calendar was unanimously approved by its council after a comprehensive consultation, including FIFPRO and league bodies.

The European Commission, which acts as the competition enforcer for the 27-country bloc, can order companies to stop anti-competitive practices and also fine them.