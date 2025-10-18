PM Anwar urges Malaysians to reject race-based politics

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today called on Malaysians to uphold the spirit of unity and reject race-based politics that could divide the country’s multiracial society.

The prime minister said Malaysia’s progress and success in economic, social and cultural fields would not have been possible without peace, stability and balance among the various races and religions.

“All we have seen, the progress, the relative success, economic, social, cultural cannot happen without peace and stability.

“This is unique to Malaysia, as not many countries with such racial and religious diversity can sustain this spirit,” he said in his speech at the MADANI Deepavali Open House 2025 themed ‘Cahaya MADANI, Sinar Perpaduan’ held at KL Sentral here today.

Also present were Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil and Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo, along with other Cabinet members.

Anwar also urged Malaysians to play their respective roles and assess every issue, especially those touching on racial sensitivities, with wisdom and rationality.

“In a multiracial country, governance is not easy. Say a little about the Bumiputera, the Chinese will react; mention an Indian project, then the Malays will say they are left out. Malaysians must be smarter, more discerning, and better informed,” he said.

He also stressed that the government does not discriminate based on race in implementing people’s aid initiatives, such as the Sumbangan Tunai Rahmah (STR) cash contribution and Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA), but instead channels them to all eligible recipients.

“We spend billions of ringgit to resolve hardcore poverty. In Kelantan, the majority are Malays; in Sentul and Klang, the majority are Indians. Do we decide based on race? No. Anyone in the hardcore poverty category, we must help,” he said.

Anwar said the government has also allocated specific funds for the Indian community, including RM50 million for Amanah Ikhtiar Malaysia and RM50 million for Tekun Nasional, as well as RM1.6 billion under the Housing Credit Guarantee Scheme (SJKP) and RM600 million for Indian community business financing.

Anwar also touched on education, particularly opportunities for outstanding non-Bumiputera students to pursue studies at public universities.

“This year, we have added 1,500 new places in universities for Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) students in fields such as accounting, engineering, medicine, digital technology and languages.

“The goal is to provide equal opportunities for all,” he said, adding that the Unity Government remains committed to improving policies to make them more inclusive and fair for every community.

In concluding his speech, Anwar reminded that the celebration of Deepavali carries a deeper meaning — the struggle against the darkness of corruption and oppression, and the upholding of truth and justice.

“This is Deepavali; every year it brings light. But if darkness continues, how can that be? Light represents truth, justice and goodness... rejecting darkness, rejecting corruption, rejecting oppression. That is the true meaning of Deepavali,” he said.

The MADANI Deepavali Open House 2025, organised by the Digital Minister, with the support of the Ministry of National Unity, drew more than 5,000 visitors, including ministry staff, industry partners, local communities and people of various races and religions.

The event also featured traditional delicacies such as tosai, vadai, laddu and murukku, as well as artistic and cultural dance performances. - Bernama