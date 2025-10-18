Umno to contest only winnable seats in 17th Sabah election

KOTA KINABALU: Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi confirmed that the party will only field candidates in constituencies with high potential to win in the 17th Sabah State Election.

The Deputy Prime Minister said Sabah Umno has been given the autonomous power to select candidates to be fielded according to its own arrangements.

“However, we must acknowledge the fact that we only field candidates in state seats that have the potential to win and we will prioritise candidates that have been put forward by Sabah Umno.

“We have accepted up to five potential candidates who have been put forward...but we have to first examine the candidates and the seats that will be contested...the important thing is that the candidates are expected to win,” he said.

He told reporters after officiating the Mooda @ Desa X PNG Carnival: Penanak Culture Sabah at Pantai ODEC Universiti Malaysia Sabah (UMS) here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, said discussions with Pakatan Harapan (PH) have been held so that there is no overlap in the 17th Sabah state election.

“Yes, we have discussed with PH so that there is no overlap in seats...however, discussions and negotiations are still being carried out with Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS),” he added.

Asked about the court’s decision on 40 per cent of the federal revenue to Sabah, he said the government must respect the decision.

“We will review the decision and let the Prime Minister bring the matter to the cabinet for discussion,” he said. - Bernama