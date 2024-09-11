FGV, NFDP unveil young football talents at Bright Cow Junior Cup 2024

NILAI: FGV Holdings Berhad (FGV), in collaboration with the National Football Development Programme (NFDP), organised the Bright Cow Junior Cup 2024 and the NFDP Carnival to unearth new football talent for the country’s sports development.

FGV Consumer Products Division officer Shammim Azad Kamaruzaman said the tournament under the National Sports Council (MSN), brought together 48 of the best youth football clubs in Peninsular Malaysia to promote an active lifestyle, balanced diet, and healthy growth among youths.

He said that the tournament, with the theme “Serlah Potensi Dengan Khasiat Susu” was organised for the second time in line with Bright Cow’s UHT milk slogan, emphasising the importance of nutrition in children’s growth.

“Through cooperation with NFDP under the National Sports Council (NSC), FGV backs the effort of the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) to unearth young talent with great potential in the Malaysian football arena.

“As a major food producer, FGV is committed to providing all Malaysians quality food and agricultural products. Nutrition and health are essential to the healthy growth of children,“ he told reporters at the tournament’s opening, which featured eight-to-12-year-old players.

Shammim added that the current edition of the Bright Cow Junior Cup was expanded to the regional qualification stage, covering the east, north, south, and central zones starting June 8. The best teams from each zone qualified for the final tournament.

He said 48 regional champions competed in three age categories: under 12 years (U12), U10, and U8.

“The winners of each category took home sports vouchers worth RM3,000 for first place, RM1,500 for second place and RM750 for two third places, and trophies and medals as appreciation.

“We hope this tournament becomes a solid foundation for developing an active and fit young generation,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan NFDP Youth Head Coach Zahiruddin Amirudin said the programme would monitor potential players at the tournament to take them to a higher level and groom them to become future national athletes.

“The NFDP has sent observers to each zone to see potential players. These players will then be taken to a higher level such as the Mokhtar Dahari National Football Academy, state sports schools or district training centres under the NFDP,“ he said.

The Bright Cow Junior Cup 2024 results are as follows: ATHL Cobra claimed the U12 championship title after defeating AT Terengganu 1-0. In the U10 category, AT SPU 2 emerged victorious against Termerloh with a score of 3-2. Meanwhile, Putra Alor Setar won the U8 championship, triumphing over NR Junior with a score of 3-2 in their final match.