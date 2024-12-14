Flood situation in Johor, Pahang improves, unchanged in Perak

KUALA LUMPUR: The flood situations in Johor and Pahang continue to improve, with the number of evacuees at relief centres in both states declining this afternoon, while there is no change in Perak.

In JOHOR, the number of flood victims slightly decreased to 36 people from 11 families, compared to 40 this morning. All evacuees are housed at the relief centre at Balai Raya Kampung Batu Badak in Segamat district, which has been operational since Nov 29.

State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) chairman Tan Sri Dr Azmi Rohani said in a statement that the evacuees, all from Kampung Seberang Batu Badak, have not been allowed to return home as their settlement remains inundated with stagnant floodwaters.

He added that only one river in Segamat had exceeded the warning level—Sungai Muar at Buloh Kasap, with a reading of 8.82 metres (downward trend). Weather across nine districts in the state is expected to remain clear, except for Mersing, where rain is forecast this evening.

In PAHANG, the number of flood victims dropped to 31 from 11 families, down from 41 this morning, involving two affected districts, namely Bera and Maran.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s InfoBencana app, 27 victims are sheltered at the relief centre at SK Bukit Gemuruh in Bera district, while 11 are at the Balairaya Kampung Baru Pertanian centre in Maran district.

In PERAK, the state JPBN Secretariat reported that the number of evacuees remains unchanged at 186 people from 57 families in the Manjung district, all housed at the SK Beruas relief centre.

Meanwhile, the Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID) said that the water level at Sungai Rui in Hulu Perak is at the warning level of 165.68 metres, compared to the normal level of 165.10 metres. Sungai Perak at Pasang Api, Bagan Datuk, recorded a cautionary level reading of 1.85 metres, higher than the normal level of -1.0 metre.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) today forecast continuous rain at an alert level for areas in Hulu Perak.