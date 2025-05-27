$!Geely unveils extended-range Galaxy E5

Geely has announced an enhancement to its Galaxy E5, also known as the EX5 or the Proton e.MAS 7, by unveiling a new extended-range version of the compact electric SUV.
The latest variant, recently detailed in regulatory documents filed with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), features a more powerful battery pack that allows for an electric driving range of up to 610 kilometres, measured on the CLTC cycle.
The new model retains the design language of the existing Galaxy E5, maintaining a sleek and aerodynamic silhouette. Its visual identity is defined by slim LED headlights and a sculpted front bumper. Buyers will still have the option of a closed grille design featuring a dot-matrix pattern.
At the rear, the SUV continues to sport a full-width LED taillight bar, now paired with silver accent trim, while blacked-out Geely badging is also available as a stylistic option. The body dimensions remain unchanged from previous versions.
A key highlight of this new edition lies under the surface. The Galaxy E5 now incorporates a 68.39kWh battery, the largest yet fitted to the model, allowing it to surpass the previously available 440km and 530km variants that came with 49.52kWh and 60.22kWh batteries, respectively.
Although Geely has not specified the precise test cycle for the quoted 610km range, it represents a considerable leap in efficiency and usability for daily and long-distance driving.
Power delivery is handled by a front-mounted electric motor producing 214hp. This powertrain setup is consistent across all versions of the SUV, ensuring uniform performance regardless of battery size.
In addition to its upgraded range, the new E5 model continues to support both fast and slow charging capabilities. It is also equipped with a 3.3kW vehicle-to-load (V2L) function, enabling owners to power external electronic devices directly from the vehicle, a feature increasingly sought after in modern electric cars.
The Galaxy E5 is underpinned by Geely’s Global Electric Architecture (GEA), a platform tailored for electric mobility that supports high modularity and efficient space usage.
The current Galaxy E5 lineup in China includes five configurations, with prices ranging from 107,800 yuan to 143,800 yuan. In Malaysian terms, this equates to approximately RM69,600 to RM92,800, depending on specifications and exchange rates.
This extended-range version is expected to further enhance the Galaxy E5’s appeal among environmentally conscious drivers and EV enthusiasts. With its improved battery technology and sustained focus on practical design and comfort, Geely appears intent on solidifying its position in the rapidly growing compact electric SUV segment.