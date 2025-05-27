$!Geely unveils extended-range Galaxy E5

Geely has announced an enhancement to its Galaxy E5, also known as the EX5 or the Proton e.MAS 7, by unveiling a new extended-range version of the compact electric SUV.

The latest variant, recently detailed in regulatory documents filed with China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT), features a more powerful battery pack that allows for an electric driving range of up to 610 kilometres, measured on the CLTC cycle.

The new model retains the design language of the existing Galaxy E5, maintaining a sleek and aerodynamic silhouette. Its visual identity is defined by slim LED headlights and a sculpted front bumper. Buyers will still have the option of a closed grille design featuring a dot-matrix pattern.

At the rear, the SUV continues to sport a full-width LED taillight bar, now paired with silver accent trim, while blacked-out Geely badging is also available as a stylistic option. The body dimensions remain unchanged from previous versions.

A key highlight of this new edition lies under the surface. The Galaxy E5 now incorporates a 68.39kWh battery, the largest yet fitted to the model, allowing it to surpass the previously available 440km and 530km variants that came with 49.52kWh and 60.22kWh batteries, respectively.