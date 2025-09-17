$!GWM rolls out new Haval Big Dog Plus

GREAT WALL MOTOR (GWM) has officially introduced the Haval Big Dog Plus, the latest evolution of its second-generation Big Dog SUV. The new model comes in five trims, priced between 135,800 yuan and 183,800 yuan (around RM88,000 to RM119,000), depending on the variant. Buyers will have the choice between plug-in hybrid (PHEV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) versions, offering a wide spread of options for different needs.

Visually, the SUV has been given a more distinctive look. The front end features a redesigned grille with a semi-closed pattern and a larger illuminated Haval logo that immediately stands out, while the familiar round headlights remain as signature elements. At the back, the “Haval” script has been swapped for a bold “GWM” badge, marking a subtle shift in brand presentation. From the side, the fenders are now dressed with rivet-style details, adding to its rugged character. The SUV retains its capable off-road figures too, with a 24° approach angle, 30° departure angle and a wading depth of 560 mm.

Under the bonnet, the ICE range offers two turbocharged petrol engines. The 1.5-litre unit produces 181hp and 275Nm, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission. For those wanting more grunt, the 2.0-litre engine delivers 235hp and 385Nm, matched with a 9-speed DCT. Fuel consumption under the WLTC cycle is rated between 7.6 and 8.6 litres per 100km, depending on the engine choice. The PHEV variant combines a 1.5-litre petrol engine with dual electric motors and a 2-speed DHT gearbox. The petrol engine produces 154hp and 243Nm, while the motors generate 94hp/160Nm at the front and 201hp/350Nm at the rear, ensuring plenty of pulling power across both axles.

Buyers can choose between two lithium iron phosphate battery packs, sized at 18.74kWh and 27.54kWh, offering pure electric ranges of 105km and 150km (CLTC) respectively. Efficiency is another highlight, with WLTC fuel consumption as low as 1.13 litres per 100km. Inside, the cabin layout is familiar but enhanced with new details. A flat-bottomed two-spoke steering wheel joins a 12.3-inch fully digital instrument cluster and a 14.6-inch central touchscreen, supported by a row of physical buttons for quick access. The system now runs on GWM’s latest Coffee OS 3.0, which promises a much quicker voice command response time of just 250 milliseconds.