Parliamentary reforms strengthen Malaysia’s democratic accountability, says PM

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim emphasised that ongoing parliamentary reforms are vital to strengthening democratic accountability in Malaysia.

Anwar highlighted key initiatives including the Parliamentary Services Act 2025, parliamentary select committees, and Prime Minister’s Question Time as significant milestones.

These reforms mark a shift towards greater transparency and accountability in the country’s parliamentary process according to the Prime Minister.

Anwar noted that Malaysia successfully advanced one of its boldest institutional reforms through the Parliamentary Services Act with support from both parliamentary Speakers.

“Malaysia has embarked on some of these reform agendas, and I’m proud to say that with the support of the Speaker of both the House of Parliament and Senate, we have introduced a very radical shift,“ he stated.

He described the Parliamentary Services Act as an outstanding achievement making Parliament totally independent of governmental management.

Anwar made these remarks when officiating the 46th General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur today.

The Prime Minister said that the reform received bipartisan support with both the government and opposition agreeing on its importance in strengthening parliamentary independence.

He said another important step was the creation of select committees, which involve participation from both government and opposition lawmakers to provide checks and balances, as well as to ensure Parliament remains representative of all voices.

Anwar pointed out that the introduction of the Prime Minister’s Question Time had placed the government under greater scrutiny, requiring direct answers on key issues each week.

“I wasn’t sure whether I made the right decision, but I am stuck with that on a weekly basis now. I think, upon studying our personal reflections and views on this, I must say that it is healthy discourse.

“It puts the Prime Minister and the government on guard, and that gives the real meaning in essence to what we call democratic accountability,” he said.

Reiterating the true essence of democracy, the Prime Minister stressed that democracy is not confined to elections every four or five years.

Instead, he said it is a continuous process where the ruling party must be open to being questioned, criticised and assessed by the public and be responsible for the commitments they make.

In his remarks, Anwar also reminded parliamentarians that accountability applied to all and that elected representatives must serve the interests of the people rather than personal gain.

“Honour your oath of office and the spirit of accountability and the right for the citizens to question. Of course, in the realm of control and influence by social media, there are times when people can be misled.

“Notwithstanding, it is our duty to perform to the best of our ability to honour our commitment and our oath of office,” he said.

Anwar also acknowledged the role of the Speakers in maintaining order in the House, saying that even as Prime Minister, he is bound by their rulings.

He emphasised that Parliament’s ultimate role was to reflect and safeguard the aspirations of the people, as unchecked power could easily lead to corruption.

“Power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely, which means that you must always be cautious and hold those in power more accountable than the rest,” he said.

On AIPA, Anwar said the forum reflects the essence of democratic accountability by fostering reasoned discourse in national and local assemblies.

This includes empowering competent speakers, promoting healthy exchanges through debates and committees and ensuring Parliament remains focused on national development and the people’s welfare, he added.

Also present at the event were Senate president Datuk Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah and Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul. – Bernama