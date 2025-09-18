MACC probes finances of associates, family in counter-setting scandal

SEPANG: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission is examining the financial records of family members and close associates of those arrested in the counter-setting scandal.

Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki stated this move aims to trace the money trail behind the counter-setting activities, with the investigation extending to all individuals linked to those in custody.

He confirmed that anyone associated with the suspects will be investigated as part of the comprehensive probe.

“Whoever is associated with them will be investigated. For now, we consider them as witnesses, and we need to obtain full clarification, as some have claimed that the money came from other people (sources).

“We will carry out further investigations in this matter. The money trail isn’t extensive since it doesn’t involve a corporate entity, but they still need to account for the source of the funds, and anyone linked will be called in,“ he told reporters after attending the 4th National Conference on Governance, Integrity and Anti-Corruption Research.

Azam Baki added that MACC will investigate how those arrested managed to purchase luxury cars, operate businesses, and accumulate large sums of cash.

“They will be issued notices to declare their assets... and all of this will be scrutinised, including how the money was acquired and its sources,“ he stated.

The commission has also launched an investigation under the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001.

Azam Baki confirmed that no new arrests have been made but did not rule out the possibility of further arrests depending on investigators’ findings.

On September 10, MACC announced the arrest of 27 individuals, including 18 enforcement agency officers, for suspected involvement in a counter-setting syndicate that facilitates illegal entry of foreigners into the country.

According to sources, all 27 suspects comprising 19 men and eight women aged between 20 and 50 were detained in operations across Selangor, Melaka, Kuala Lumpur, and Negeri Sembilan. – Bernama