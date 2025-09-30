15-YEAR-OLD Katrina Ee made important strides forward in her car racing career this year, with Tim Gray Motorsport, in her debut Ginetta Junior season. Her rookie car racing season has now drawn to a close as she recovers from injuries sustained at Brands Hatch on Aug 24.

At that event, which followed a personal best finish of 12th at the Zandvoort round in July, Ee had nowhere to go in the #13 entry when a fellow racer spun in front of her, leading to a heavy head-on impact which left her with ongoing pain around her thighs, neck, and lower back.

While Ee has made significant progress in her recovery in the weeks since, attending rehabilitation sessions with her coach thanks to Hinsta Performance and the More than Equal program, she was unable to compete at the Croft Circuit round (Sept 6-7) and will also need to forgo the Donington Park season finale (Oct 4-5) if she is to ensure a full and complete recovery ready for 2026.

“It has been a very big year and being able to represent Hong Kong and Malaysia all around the world is something I have been so grateful for”, said Katrina.

“This has been just the start of my journey, and it has been an incredible one so far. It really does still feel surreal to be able to represent my country in front of the world like I dreamed as a little kid and break boundaries all around the globe.”