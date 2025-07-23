KLMRD Celebrating Football, Friendship, and Giving Back

Nearly 400 passionate Manchester United fans came together for United Malaysia’s 7th Annual Dinner and Charity Gala – an annual celebration of unity, passion, and purpose.

This year’s event was hosted by Kuala Lumpur Mancunian Red Devils (KLMRD) which

took place on 12th July 2025 at Sunway Resort Hotel.

Held under the theme “United Unites, Together We Thrive”, the event embodied the club’s vision that “United & Football is Above Everything Else.”

The night saw overwhelming support from attendees, fellow supporter clubs, and special guests. Among the special guests present were Persatuan Sindrom Down Malaysia (PSDM) president Hanizan Hussin, National hockey legend Dato’ Mirnawan Nawawi and Celebrity Stand-up comedian Kavin J.

“Charity is part of United’s DNA,” said Anderson Tan, KLMRD President. “We make it a point to select a different NGO every year to support, and this year we were honoured to stand with PSDM.

“As long as there’s a need, we’ll be there – volunteering, contributing, and standing with our community.”

Seven deserving members were announced as recipients of an all-expense-paid trip to Old Trafford, the iconic home of Manchester United.

Four were chosen from a raffle draw, while the remaining three deserving members were chosen by the respective clubs itself. For some, this marks their first-ever visit to the Theatre of Dreams – a lifelong dream finally fulfilled.