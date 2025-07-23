Launch of Sejahtera Madani initiative today

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will launch the Sejahtera Madani initiative today, reaffirming the government’s commitment to eradicating hardcore poverty in Malaysia.

He said the initiative continues efforts to ensure sustained aid for low-income groups, with support from both the public and corporate sectors.

Anwar made the remarks during the Special Appreciation for Malaysians address yesterday.

“Ending hardcore poverty has been a goal of mine from the beginning. By the end of 2024, nearly 150,000 households who were in that category have seen their status improve,” he said during the Special Appreciation for Malaysians address yesterday.