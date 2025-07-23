  1. Local

Launch of Sejahtera Madani initiative today

Qirana Nabilla Mohd Rashidi
  • 2025-07-24 08:00 AM
Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim yesterday announced that from 31 August to 31 December 2025, all Malaysians aged 18 and above will receive a one-off RM100 credited to their MyKad for the purchase of essential goods at 4,000 stores.

PETALING JAYA: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim will launch the Sejahtera Madani initiative today, reaffirming the government’s commitment to eradicating hardcore poverty in Malaysia.

He said the initiative continues efforts to ensure sustained aid for low-income groups, with support from both the public and corporate sectors.

Anwar made the remarks during the Special Appreciation for Malaysians address yesterday.

