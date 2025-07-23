A Malaysian Threads post has gone viral after user @muhamad_amirhakim shared an unexpected story about crossing paths—online—with someone from his school days.

The post began innocently enough:

“Last week I came across a parent asking about SBP/MRSM schools that are safe for her child, specifically those with no bullying issues. I got curious and started reading the comments.”

But things took an ironic turn when he accidentally clicked on the parent’s profile photo.

“Suddenly, I saw her display picture. It’s a family photo with her husband. And in my heart, I thought—this guy was the father of all devils in school.”

According to @muhamad_amirhakim, the man had a reputation as a serial bully back in the day:

“In my mind, I thought, ‘Your husband was the biggest bully back in school. He made others wash his clothes, had others deliver his food, he’d take money from people, and even made others cook his Maggi noodles.’”

ALSO READ: Fadhlina reminds schools, principals not to hide bullying cases

“I still have a phobia about it till today.”

The revelation left him wondering how times—and people—change. “I wonder if anyone else has ever met their school bullies again later in life?”

The post struck a chord with Malaysians, sparking a flood of personal stories about schoolyard tormentors and their karmic endings.

@miza_harun wrote: “I was bullied for being fat. One day in college, a guy kept fat-shaming me until I lost it. I grabbed his collar and almost punched him. He stopped immediately. I even prayed he’d marry someone bigger than me—and yes, God answered my prayer.”

Others shared how life eventually humbled their bullies.

@cunacuna1 said: “I was punched in the face in primary school. Now that guy’s a drug addict.”

@hzqhlcious added: “My school bully is now teaching at a primary school. I can’t help but laugh.”

@hana_shine89 recounted: “There were three bullies in my school. One apologised in her 30s, another got fat after body-shaming me for being short, and the last one? She now posts about ‘anti-bullying’ on Instagram. The audacity!”