KLSCM 2025 sells out in record time

The Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) is sold out!

Public registration for the 17th edition of the marathon opened this morning at 10.00am and KLSCM 2025 reached its capacity in record time, selling out in under four hours.

Registration began on 17 April for those eligible for Priority Registration as well as for the Run For A Reason (RFAR) programme and Corporate Challenge.

Runners still intent on securing a slot in KLSCM 2025 can opt to register under the RFAR charity initiative to run for a charitable cause to raise funds for RFAR beneficiaries.

The Corporate Challenge, on the other hand, is a competitive yet fun platform for companies to register and compete as a corporate team while running for charity.

Those who did not manage to secure a slot are also advised to watch out for upcoming promotions offering entries. This includes Standard Chartered Malaysia’s promotions for selected Standard Chartered Priority Banking clients where they can enjoy a complimentary running slot when they deposit and invest with the bank from 23 April till 31 May 2025.

“We are humbled every year by the overwhelming response from the running community and greatly appreciate their enthusiasm and support for the sport and the event,” said Rainer Biemans, the Director of Dirigo Events and Project Director of the KLSCM.

“The KLSCM has always been a platform for runners of all levels to raise their individual bars and we wish all participants the best of luck for this year’s race.

“We believe in helping build champions and we look forward to seeing many personal bests as runners push themselves to become the champions that they are. We will be kicking off running clinics for participants soon,” he added.

KLSCM 2025 will be held on Oct 4-5.

For more information, please visit the KLSCM website at www.kl-marathon.com or their social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.