Man with 44 past records arrested for cable theft in Temerloh

KUANTAN: A man with 44 previous crime and drug-related cases was arrested at the Jalan Tengku Ismail traffic light intersection in Temerloh following a scuffle with the police.

Temerloh police chief ACP Mazlan Hassan said the 35-year-old man had sped off in an Isuzu four-wheel drive vehicle when police personnel identified themselves to him in front of a shop at Jalan Tengku Ismail at about 10.30 am on Monday (August 4).

“The man sped off and crashed on the side of the road before his vehicle came to a stop at the traffic light intersection. A scuffle ensued between police personnel and the suspect, who was later tested positive for drugs and arrested,” he said in a statement.

He added that police also seized various types of cable theft tools, including an iron hammer and a manhole cover opener, as well as a quantity of yaba pills.

Upon further investigation, the suspect admitted to being involved in communication cable theft cases in Kuala Lumpur, Selangor and Pahang in February. - Bernama