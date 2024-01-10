$!Malaysia’s first CKD Haval H6 HEV

GWM Malaysia official launch SUV in October 2024

GREAT WALL MOTOR (GWM) Malaysia has marked a significant milestone with the rollout of the first Complete Knock-Down (CKD) unit of the GWM Haval H6 Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV) at EP Manufacturing Berhad’s new CKD production plant in Melaka. The Haval H6 HEV, set for an official launch in October, is the fourth model from GWM Malaysia, following the Ora Good Cat, Ora 07, and GWM Tank 300. This launch also marks GWM’s first locally assembled model in Malaysia, reflecting its commitment to expanding its global presence and promoting environmentally friendly mobility.

Key Highlights: Production Capacity: In its initial phase, the plant aims to produce 10,000 units annually, with plans to increase capacity to 300,000 units in the second phase. Localisation: GWM prioritises local content and economic support, backed by strict quality control regulations. Quality Control: Every GWM Haval H6 HEV undergoes 12 rigorous quality checks and on-track safety tests to ensure optimal performance and customer satisfaction.

GWM HAVAL H6 HEV Features: Powertrain: The SUV is powered by cutting-edge Dedicated Hybrid Transmission (DHT) technology, blending petrol and electric power for efficiency and smooth driving. Family-Oriented Design: The SUV offers spacious rear legroom and boot space, along with ventilated seats for enhanced comfort. Safety and Technology: It is equipped with Level 2 Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), providing added safety and convenience for modern family driving.