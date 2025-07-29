Father remanded for 7 days over son’s death in Negeri Sembilan

JOHOR BAHRU: A man in his 30s is on remand for seven days to assist police investigations into the death of his son, whose body was discovered in Rompin, Negeri Sembilan, after he lodged a report claiming the child had gone missing in Bukit Indah on July 24.

Iskandar Puteri police chief ACP M. Kumarasan said the man, who is the victim’s biological father, had initially alleged that his son disappeared on July 23 around 4 pm after he left the child alone in a car while going out to buy food.

“However, subsequent investigations led to the discovery of the victim’s body in Rompin, Negeri Sembilan,“ he said in a statement issued late yesterday.

He said the suspect was arrested at about 12.20 pm on the same day he filed the false report, and preliminary checks confirmed that the man tested negative for drugs and had no criminal record.

The suspect is being remanded for seven days starting July 25 to assist in the investigation under Section 182 of the Penal Code for making a false report.

Meanwhile, Negeri Sembilan police chief Datuk Ahmad Dzaffir Mohd Yussof was reported as saying that the police were informed about the discovery of the body of a child, who was suspected of being murdered and buried at the location at about 4.30 pm yesterday.

On July 26, the police had requested the public’s assistance in locating the child who was reported missing while at a kopitiam in Taman Bukit Indah, here. - Bernama