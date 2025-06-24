Malaysia, Uzbekistan boost economic ties in trade, energy, and tourism

TASHKENT: Malaysia and Uzbekistan have pledged to deepen economic and trade collaboration following high-level talks between Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof and Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The meeting, held on Monday, June 23, lasted over an hour and built on discussions from Mirziyoyev’s visit to Malaysia earlier this year. Key focus areas included expanding bilateral trade, increasing flight connectivity to boost tourism, and fostering joint ventures in green energy, oil and gas, chemicals, and semiconductor manufacturing.

“Both leaders exchanged views on how to expand bilateral trade volumes and increase the number of flights between the two countries to boost tourism,“ the statement noted.

Trade between the two nations reached RM369.8 million in 2024, with Malaysia enjoying a trade surplus of RM360.3 million. Uzbekistan is now Malaysia’s second-largest trading partner in Central Asia.