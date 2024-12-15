KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian football fan suffered light injuries in Bangkok, last night, after he along with a group of supporter were attacked while leaving the Rajamangala Stadium following the Asean Cup tie between Harimau Malaya and Thailand.

According to the FA of Malaysia (FAM), the Thailand FA (FAT) responded swiftly post incident, providing full support and covered the fan’s medical expenses.

“There were Malaysian fans involved, but we immediately sent our officials to assist them. We also contacted FAT, who took prompt action.

“All the players and officials are fine. The fans were escorted back to their hotels on a bus,“ FAM secretary-general Datuk Noor Azman Rahman told New Straits Times.

It is learnt that FAM had also contacted the Malaysian Embassy in Bangkok to ensure the safety of the fans.

“Last night, one fan sustained minor injuries. We want to thank FAT president Madam Pang (Nualphan Lamsam) for her quick response and the support she provided,“ Azman was quoted as saying.

FAM, he further said plans to send a formal letter to both FAT and the Asean Football Federation with an official report from the match commissioner to follow.

Madam Pang posted on her Facebook page, stating that the injured fan received treatment at Samitivej Srinakarin Hospital.

“The association’s international affairs staff helped facilitate the medical process and covered the treatment costs to ensure comfort and peace of mind for the injured person, especially while abroad,“ the statement read.

The injured fan underwent a CT scan and was advised to stay overnight at the hospital for consultation with an orthopedic specialist.

However, the fan opted to return to Malaysia to continue treatment.

“The incident will be handled by the security team and local police,“ the statement added.