$!Mercedes-AMG One breaks own lap record

... with a recorded lap time of 6:29.090 minutes on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife

THE Mercedes-AMG One, a hypercar incorporating Formula 1™ technology, has once again set a new record on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife. On Sept 23, 2024, DTM driver Maro Engel achieved an officially recorded lap time of 6:29.090 minutes, beating his previous record by over five seconds.

This makes the AMG One the first road car to break the 6:30-minute barrier on the demanding 20.832-kilometre track. The AMG One’s hybrid system, consisting of One combustion engine and four electric motors, produces 1,063 hp and reaches a top speed of 352kph. The hypercar utilises advanced aerodynamics, a Formula 1™-inspired energy recovery system, and the four-stage Energy Flow Control (EFC) to optimise performance.

During his record lap, Engel relied on techniques such as “lift and coast” to maximise battery energy for crucial moments, simulating Formula 1™ energy management. Chairman of Mercedes-AMG, Michael Schiebe, praised the team’s determination to push boundaries, while Engel highlighted the perfect conditions that allowed the AMG One to demonstrate its full potential. The hypercar’s high-tech systems, including the Drag Reduction System (DRS) and torque vectoring, contributed to its success.