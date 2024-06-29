My creative moments denies being paid to organise World Olympic Day 2024

KUALA LUMPUR: The organiser of the World Olympic Day 2024 celebration, MY Creative Moments, has denied claims that the company was paid to organise the event.

My Creative Moments managing director, Wong Kang Woon said that the company did not use any funds from the Olympic Council of Malaysia (MOM) but instead made a significant investment.

“We came up with this idea and received the mandate from OCM without using any of their funds. Instead, we were allowed to find our own sponsors as a third party.

“The speculation that we were paid to organise the celebration is untrue because we made the investment ourselves with a considerable amount,” he said in a statement today.

In the same statement, Wong said that the company had learned from the issues that arose during the recent launch of the official attire for the national contingent to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games and promised to learn from those mistakes.

He said that the launch was part of the main event of the World Olympic Day 2024 celebration, which was held for three days from June 21 to 23.

According to him, the objective of the celebration was to commercialise World Olympic Day as a platform to promote the functions and responsibilities of the OCM as the body that oversees registered national sports associations and manages the Malaysian contingent at all international multi-sport events.

“We also initiated the ‘Support Malaysia’s Contingent’ campaign by offering tickets to Paris for selected individuals who purchased the special ‘Support Malaysia’s Contingent’ shirts at the ‘OlympicMAS’ TikTok Shop. The campaign was successful as we sold over 4,000 ‘Support Malaysia’s Contingent’ shirts, and the winners have been announced.

“Overall, the World Olympic Day celebration, which featured several mini-games such as ping-pong, hanging man, handball, and Giant Jenga, along with food stalls, attracted more than 20,000 visitors over the three days. We also collaborated with the Malaysian Basketball Association (MABA) to organize a 3v3 basketball tournament and with MORSA for an Obstacle Tryout,” he said.