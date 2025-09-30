No more blanket subsidy - RON95 petrol now has a VIP list

KUALA LUMPUR: The days of blanket fuel subsidies are officially over.

Starting today, Malaysians will be filling up under the government’s new Budi RON95 (Budi95) programme — where your eligibility, not just your number plate, decides how much you pay at the pump.

Without subsidy, RON95 petrol is pegged at RM2.60 a litre for now.

But those with a readable MyKad and a valid driving licence to qualify under Budi95 will continue to enjoy the friendlier price of RM1.99 a litre — a 61 sen saving capped at 300 litres a month, which works out to as much as RM183 back in your pocket.

The Finance Ministry said the move is about making subsidies smarter, not stingier.

“We’ll monitor global oil prices closely, but for October, the unsubsidised retail price of RON95 stays at RM2.60,” the ministry said, adding that the Automatic Pricing Mechanism will still set weekly prices in line with world crude.

For the week of Sept 30 Sept–Oct 8, pump prices are fixed as follows:

* RON97 remains at RM3.21 a litre;

* Subsidised RON95 (eligible Malaysians): RM1.99;

* Non-subsidised RON95: RM2.60;

* Subsidised RON95 for public land and freight transport (SKPS): RM2.05;

* Diesel in Peninsular Malaysia: RM2.93; and

* Diesel in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan: RM2.15.

E-hailing drivers won’t be left idling — Putrajaya is working with operators and the Land Public Transport Agency (APAD) to channel extra subsidies their way.

Meanwhile, boat operators in Sabah and Sarawak are being lined up for inclusion, with state governments now gathering data to ensure coastal communities also get their share.

The Budi95 rollout is part of Putrajaya’s wider subsidy shake-up: easing the strain on government coffers while still cushioning ordinary Malaysians from the sting of global fuel prices.