Norliyana Kamaruddin eyes SEA Games gold after injury recovery

NATIONAL high jumper Norliyana Kamaruddin is under close observation as she works towards full recovery from knee and ankle injuries ahead of the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand.

Her coach, Muhamad Malik Ahmad Tobias, said the 34-year-old athlete is being carefully managed to ensure she remains on track for a gold medal at the biennial event.

“We’ve been preparing her specifically for the high jump. Last year, the focus was on injury rehabilitation. The Thailand Open, which she just returned from, was her third outing after the Philippines Open and Perak Open. In all three events, she recorded jumps below 1.80 metres,“ Malik said upon arrival at KLIA Terminal 2.

Norliyana secured gold at the Thailand Open with a 1.75m jump, surpassing the 1.73m mark that earned Singapore’s Michelle Sng Suat Li a bronze at the 2023 SEA Games.

Malik emphasised the need for Norliyana to maintain momentum and aim for jumps over 1.80m to compete with Thailand’s top performers. Her personal best remains 1.82m.