Malaysia boosts local fruit campaign to support farmers, reduce imports

JOHOR BAHRU: The government is ramping up efforts to promote local fruits through the ‘Eat Local Fruits’ campaign, aiming to reduce dependency on imports and bolster farmers’ incomes nationwide.

Agriculture and Food Safety Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu announced the initiative during the launch of the 2025 Malaysian Pineapple Day here today.

Mohamad urged all federal and state agencies to serve local fruits at official functions as part of the campaign.

“We want to prioritise local produce and support our farmers,“ he said.

The campaign will officially kick off in Tawau, Sabah, on July 5 before expanding to other states.

Local fruits such as pineapples, durians, jackfruit, and avocados are highlighted for their strong domestic and export potential.

The move follows Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s recent directive for government departments to stop using imported goods, especially food, at official events.

Mohamad emphasised that the policy not only aids economic growth but also opens market opportunities for local farmers.

He praised the Malaysian Pineapple Industry Board (LPNM) for driving pineapple production beyond RM1 billion.

“Our pineapple supply meets domestic demand, and surplus production will focus on exports,“ he added.

A new pineapple variety, Sarawak Gold 1 (SG-1), developed by the Sarawak government, was also commended for its high yield and disease resistance.

Over one million SG-1 seedlings have been introduced to Peninsular Malaysia for cultivation.

As of last year, Malaysia’s pineapple cultivation spanned nearly 19,000 hectares, with 13,000 hectares being productive.

Production reached 520,000 metric tonnes, valued at RM1.3 billion, marking a 17 per cent increase in volume and a 34 per cent rise in value compared to 2023.

The sector now supports over 8,000 growers and 308 companies, with pineapple farmers earning an average of nearly RM9,000 monthly.