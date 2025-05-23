Proton to launch integrated tyre services

Proton is set to introduce integrated tyre services at selected authorised service centres across Malaysia following a strategic collaboration with Continental Malaysia. The move reflects Proton’s ongoing commitment to enhancing customer convenience and delivering a more seamless vehicle ownership experience.

Through this partnership, Proton service centres will be transformed into comprehensive one-stop hubs, offering tyre sales, professional installation, and after-sales support. These services will be delivered in cooperation with Continental Malaysia, one of the world’s leading tyre manufacturers. By the end of December 2025, the company expects to roll out these offerings at 60 outlets nationwide, covering owners of all current Proton models.

As part of this initiative, customers will be able to purchase and install new tyres during routine maintenance appointments. Prices will begin at RM211 per unit for models such as the Proton Saga. All tyres offered will be newly manufactured to ensure maximum safety, reliability, and performance, with installation carried out by Proton-certified technicians to uphold consistent service standards.

The tyre service will also include Continental Malaysia’s Total Confidence Plan (TCP), a one-year road hazard warranty that provides a one-to-one replacement in the event of unexpected damage. For added affordability, customers will have access to flexible financing solutions via Direct Lending, enabling tyre purchases through manageable monthly instalments.

The introduction of tyre services comes as Proton continues to elevate its after-sales capabilities, striving to become the benchmark among original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in Malaysia. With an extensive network of 3S and 4S centres, professionally trained service personnel, and strategically located parts warehouses for rapid spares distribution, Proton has been reshaping the ownership journey for its customers.

Among the brand’s other key after-sales offerings are the FS90 Fast Service, which guarantees basic servicing within 90 minutes from check-in to key return; the ProCare Smart Plan (PSP), a maintenance programme offering savings with flexible payment options; and the MyProton App, which streamlines service bookings and provides real-time vehicle updates. In addition, Proton provides a Digital Owner’s Manual, comprehensive Body & Paint (B&P) services, and the Proton Insurance Programme (PIP), which offers specialised accident repair and insurance solutions using genuine parts and expert technicians.

Roslan Abdullah, Chief Executive Officer of Proton Edar, stated that while recent headlines have largely centred on the company’s robust sales performance and new model introductions, Proton has also been investing heavily in upgrading its after-sales service. The introduction of tyre replacement marks the next phase in the transformation of its service centres into fully integrated one-stop facilities, reaffirming its mission to deliver a premium automotive experience to all Proton customers.

Currently, Proton operates over 173 service centres and 73 Body & Paint facilities nationwide. Its 24-hour customer assistance hotline, available at 1-800-888-8398, ensures round-the-clock roadside support for added peace of mind.

Customers seeking further details on the new tyre services or looking to find participating service centres are encouraged to visit the official Proton website or contact their nearest authorised Proton outlet.