Thailand’s Sarit Suwannarut, armed with a new swing, putter and shafts, marched into the lead at the SJM Macao Open today – looking every bit the golfer who has won two of the biggest titles on the Asian Tour. The 26-year-old took charge of the US$1million event by making a brilliant 20-foot eagle putt on the par-five 18th to shoot a third-round seven-under-par 63. It is the joint-lowest round of the week and saw him take the lead on 12-under, by three shots from Wocheng Ye – the unsung Chinese golfer, who carded a 66. Ye’s compatriot and former college mate Bobby Bai (67), Australians Jack Thompson (68) and Brett Rankin (66), Germany’s Dominic Foos (68) and Siddikur Rahman (66) from Bangladesh, are another stroke back.

Sarit, winner of the Indonesian Masters in 2022 and Volvo China Open the following year, has had a relatively quiet season. He is currently in 34th place on the Asian Tour Order of Merit – principally thanks to two top-12 finishes in his last two events. They have been the highlights of his season so far – the result of adjustments to his swing and equipment that appear to have got him back on track. He said: “I have done a few things. I was just swinging my arms and not turning my body, I changed to softer shafts so I can hit a cut more easily plus I have a different putter – that’s been important and working well.” His three on the last was the result of a giant eight iron second shot on a hole that is 576 yards. “I think it was all about putting today,“ he added. “Even though I had two three-putts I still made a lot of birdie putts. I missed one three-footer, but other than that I made everything so it’s the putter that kept the momentum going.

Hong Kong’s Taichi Kho came in with a 69 and is four under, along with Korea’s Sungjae IM, who fired a 71. Defending champion Rattanon Wannasrichan from Thailand is also tied with them after a 68. Kho found himself in one of the strangest situations on a golf course when his father, who had been following his group, stepped into to caddie for John Catlin – one of his playing partners, whose caddie was unable to carry on due to heatstroke. China’s Haotong Li is one stroke back after a 67, while England’s Lee Westwood, winner of this event 26 years ago, bounced back with a 68 after an opening 74, but missed the cut by three.