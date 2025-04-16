Students graduate with fashion, flair and innovation

The ESMOD Kuala Lumpur Graduation Fashion Show 2025 was nothing short of spectacular, delivering a runway experience filled with fresh new artistry, narratives and boundary-pushing craftsmanship.
It was held at The Grey Box (GMBB KL) and featured the newest batch of soon-to-be graduates, who set the fashion runway ablaze with their show-stopping masterpieces. It set the stage for 8 rising fashion talents to unveil their unique collections in front of an entire audience of fashion enthusiasts.
This time around, the stage saw the students exhibiting incredible designs centered on the theme of “MiRAGE” —a reflection of their distinctive design aesthetics. The theme emphasizes the bold, vibrant, and technically challenging qualities put into each collection. More than just a runway show, MiRAGE promotes upcoming designers, inclusiveness, and their brands. Get a sneak peek at their striking creations on Instagram @mirage.2203
From neo-retro garments to classy, ethereal, and playfully curated looks, the runway became a stunning display of artistic brilliance. Each collection, featuring five to seven ensembles, brought the designers' unique visions to life - making it a visual feast, a refreshing burst of creativity, and an endless source of inspiration for fashion lovers, critics and aspiring designers.
The talented line-up included Natalie Hor, Ling Yi Chien, Wong Hui Yu, Ananda Paramitha Saputra, Sam Shu Yi, Jeff Lee Terk Chwen, Teoh Jing Xuen and Lee You Ning.
During ‘Jury Week’ leading up to the fashion show, these aspiring designers prepared their showcase booths to impress the jury panel consisting of renowned names in the fashion design industry – Ray Yong (Country Stylist at Louis Vuitton Malaysia), Khoon Hooi (Founder of KHOON HOOI), and Faizal Hamid (Professional Academic in Fashion & Arts).
After three years of dedication and hard work, their final collections evaluated by these industry professionals received constructive criticism and praise based on technique, execution, concept, creativity and quality. This one-on-one interaction with seasoned experts allowed the fashion students’ to gain industry insights beyond the four walls of their classroom, deepening their understanding of market trends and professional standards.
Upon graduation, these young designers will venture into the fashion world, and this show today serves as a prelude to their talents and creativity. Organizing an entire successful fashion show from scratch has equipped them with invaluable experience, from coordinating hair and makeup to managing collaborations and executing final looks.
ESMOD Kuala Lumpur strives to continue providing a platform for its students to proudly exhibit their hard work and knowledge earned over the years through stunning fashion shows.
The show was a spectacular success thanks to its sponsors – One Hair Academy, Backstage Academy, GMBB KL, EK’s Collection, Mary Chan, Muzi Boutique Hotel & Muzi Matcha Cafe, Iconic Suites & Pods Hotel, Platf9rm Coffee, Pony & Tail Bubble Lab, Mummy Design and KICG Models.
ESMOD Kuala Lumpur students are nurtured with the best Parisian fashion design education through comprehensive syllabuses that cover not only the creative-based fashion designing, but also high-level practical techniques of pattern-making, which are led by experienced international fashion designers, most of whom hail from Paris, the fashion capital city of the world.
For more information, visit www.esmod.edu.my or call +603-7875 5510 or e-mail your enquiries to esmod@toa.edu.my / info@toa.edu.my.