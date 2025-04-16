Students graduate with fashion, flair and innovation

The ESMOD Kuala Lumpur Graduation Fashion Show 2025 was nothing short of spectacular, delivering a runway experience filled with fresh new artistry, narratives and boundary-pushing craftsmanship.

It was held at The Grey Box (GMBB KL) and featured the newest batch of soon-to-be graduates, who set the fashion runway ablaze with their show-stopping masterpieces. It set the stage for 8 rising fashion talents to unveil their unique collections in front of an entire audience of fashion enthusiasts.

This time around, the stage saw the students exhibiting incredible designs centered on the theme of “MiRAGE” —a reflection of their distinctive design aesthetics. The theme emphasizes the bold, vibrant, and technically challenging qualities put into each collection. More than just a runway show, MiRAGE promotes upcoming designers, inclusiveness, and their brands. Get a sneak peek at their striking creations on Instagram @mirage.2203

From neo-retro garments to classy, ethereal, and playfully curated looks, the runway became a stunning display of artistic brilliance. Each collection, featuring five to seven ensembles, brought the designers' unique visions to life - making it a visual feast, a refreshing burst of creativity, and an endless source of inspiration for fashion lovers, critics and aspiring designers.

The talented line-up included Natalie Hor, Ling Yi Chien, Wong Hui Yu, Ananda Paramitha Saputra, Sam Shu Yi, Jeff Lee Terk Chwen, Teoh Jing Xuen and Lee You Ning.