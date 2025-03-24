PETALING JAYA: A teenager suffered serious injuries after being dragged by a pickup truck on the Kemuning-Shah Alam Highway (LKSA) at KM7.3 along Persiaran Sultan, Section 14 after riding his motorcycle against traffic to escape a police roadblock.

According to Berita Harian, Shah Alam district police chief, Assistant Commissioner Mohd Iqbal Ibrahim, stated on March 8, the police had conducted a roadblock at the location when a Modenas Kriss motorcycle ridden by the teenager made a dangerous U-turn to avoid the roadblock.

According to members of the Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB) who were monitoring the area, they attempted to stop the motorcycle that was going against traffic by signaling the rider to halt.

However, the 17-year-old ignored the instruction and dangerously crossed the road, riding over the central divider.

“The motorcycle rider was then hit and dragged by a Toyota Hilux pickup truck,“ Iqbal was quoted as saying.

He added that the motorcyclist suffered a fractured left thigh, fractured left and right shoulders, and is still being treated at Shah Alam Hospital.

“The 17-year-old motorcycle rider is a Form Five student with no criminal record.”

“Initial investigations found that he attempted to flee because he did not have a valid driver’s license, and the motorcycle’s road tax had expired,“ he said.

This incident has gone viral on social media, showing the teenager fleeing from the police roadblock.