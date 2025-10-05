Tickets for the Stars of Uruguay are on sale!

Football fans across ASEAN, mark your calendars: on 10 and 13 October 2025, the legendary Stars of Uruguay will light up Malaysia in a dazzling showcase of flair, fire, and footballing heritage.

This is more than a friendly—it’s a celebration of the beautiful game, right here in Southeast Asia.

From Montevideo to Kuala Lumpur, the spirit of world football arrives at our doorstep.

Expect samba touches, warrior grit, and the unmistakable rhythm of South American football—played by global icons, cheered on by passionate fans from Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, and beyond.

And yes, Marcelo Bielsa, the enigmatic Argentine but now mastermind of Uruguayan football, are expected to parade his top stars—including Real Madrid’s Federico Valverde, former Liverpool star Darwin Nunez who now plays for Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia and Manchester United’s Manuel Ugarte and a constellation of rising talents—under the Malaysian floodlights.

Whether you’re a tactical purist or a fan of explosive midfield dynamism, this is your chance to witness elite football in its rawest form.

Tickets are now on sale at tickethotline.com.my, with categories ranging from VIP experiences (featuring exclusive access, premium seating, and match-day perks) to general admission for fans who live for the roar of the crowd.

All ticket holders will also have access to limited-edition merchandise and collectibles, available only on match day.

Uruguay will play the Republic of Dominican at the National Stadium in Kuala Lumpur on the 10th of October, followed by the encounter with Uzbekistan on the 13th of October at the Hang Jebat Stadium in Malacca.

So fans in Kuala Lumpur and Malacca and beyond, SECURE YOUR SEATS NOW!