MACC warns hush money culture undermines future generations

KUALA LUMPUR: The practice of offering hush money or using small rewards to cover up wrongdoing may seem harmless but actually forms the root of corruption that can undermine future generations.

Kuala Lumpur Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission director Mohamad Zakkuan Talib stated that integrity must be nurtured from home and strengthened across all levels of society.

He emphasised that parents must instil honesty and trustworthiness from an early age instead of normalising hush money to hide mistakes.

Mohamad Zakkuan also stressed that paying for connections must stop because that is where corruption often begins unnoticed.

He made these remarks while speaking to reporters after the Desa Bebas Rasuah 2025 programme at Dataran KAMARA in Kampung Malaysia Raya.

The director noted that corruption rarely starts in boardrooms but rather begins with small actions that gradually become accepted behaviour.

He compared corruption to fire that may seem small but can burn homes, villages and entire nations if left unchecked.

Mohamad Zakkuan highlighted how public trust erodes when students buy exam answers or village leaders show favouritism due to bribes.

While the MACC can investigate and prosecute, he acknowledged that true success depends on public support with communities as the front line.

He revealed that public tip-offs have increased since he took office four months ago due to outreach efforts and greater awareness of whistle-blower rewards.

Today’s programme involved several agencies including the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living, Royal Malaysia Police, National Population and Family Development Board and National Anti-Drugs Agency.

Bank Islam participated as a strategic partner in the community anti-corruption initiative.

Activities included an anti-corruption forum titled Building a Corruption-Free Generation featuring actor Ebby Yus and community leader Khairul Salleh Hasan.

The event also featured a children’s integrity-themed colouring contest, exhibitions, health screenings, Rahmah sales and lucky draws.

Mohamad Zakkuan concluded that integrity starts with individuals and a clean nation requires clean civil servants, students and community leaders. – Bernama