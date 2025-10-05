758 mental health patients treated at Melaka clinics since 2021

MELAKA: A total of 758 mental health patients have received treatment at health clinics across Melaka from 2021 up to June this year.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem revealed that nearly half of these patients were diagnosed with depression.

He stated that 600 of the total were new patients while another 158 were referred or stepped down from Melaka Hospital to continue primary level treatment.

“Of the total cases, 48 per cent were depression, 24 per cent anxiety disorder, and 18 per cent schizophrenia,” he told reporters after officiating the State-level World Mental Health Day 2025 Celebration at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Bukit Rambai.

Ngwe clarified that this data does not include patients receiving treatment at hospitals or private treatment centres.

He explained that mental health services at clinics include screening, initial clinical examinations, basic counselling, and mild psychosocial interventions.

Patients are referred to hospitals if they require specialist treatment from psychiatrists and mental medicine specialists.

Ngwe added that hospitals provide subspeciality services covering child and adolescent psychiatry, geriatric psychiatry, neuropsychiatry, forensic psychiatry, and substance abuse treatment.

He highlighted the Mentari Programme as a mental health community centre offering continuous support to the community.

The Ministry of Health also provides self-screening platforms including MyMinda in the MySejahtera application and the Mentari portal.

These platforms allow users to assess their early mental health risks and make appointments at health clinics.

Ngwe said the MOH is implementing the K-MindSet programme to strengthen grassroots support.

This programme trains community leaders as advocacy agents to raise awareness and improve public understanding of early mental health problem signs.

It also aims to fight the stigma associated with mental health conditions. – Bernama