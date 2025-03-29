A woman who recently purchased an egg tray was in for a shock after discovering a newly hatched chick in the same tray, the video of which has since gone viral on social media.

In the video posted on TikTok by LADY ANN OFFICIAL, it starts with a mysterious noise coming from an egg tray which had been apparently left untouched on her kitchen counter for some time.

As she moves her phone camera closer to investigate, she initially suspects that the sound was made by a lizard.

However, as she removed the top covering of the egg tray, she was perplexed to find a tiny, hatched chick nestled among the eggs.

Excited by the find, the woman then gently lifts the chick and places it inside a cardboard box, where the little bird can be seen attempting its first steps.

In her video, she captioned in a sarcastic manner: “Been cooking so often until a egg hatches,” indicating that the chick eventually hatched due to woman not doing cooking activities for a period of time.

The video has since amassed over 10,000 likes, with many netizens posting amusing comments on the video.

Tik Tok user SomeOne said: “Congratulations sis. Don’t forget to invite (us) for the cukur jambul (baby’s first haircut) ceremony.”

While another user kopi ‘o kosong jokes: “It’s already one thing to raise the (chick), now you have to buy baju raya for the new baby (chick).”

