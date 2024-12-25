A woman’s heartwarming rescue of a stray puppy, now affectionately named Sardin, has captured the attention of social media users, garnering widespread praise for her selflessness.

The rescue, recorded on TikTok by user Cuckam.my, unfolded on December 20, when the woman and her friend, intervened after noticing Sardin stuck in a drainage pipe.

“I felt worried for Sardin’s safety after work,” she shared, explaining her motivation to act swiftly.

Despite Sardin’s initial fear and reluctance to leave the pipe, the pair climbed into the drain and patiently coaxed the puppy out.

After a challenging rescue, they safely transported Sardin to a veterinary clinic. Although the journey was far from smooth—Sardin, nervous and carsick, vomited and soiled the rescuer’s clothes—the woman remained unfazed.

“Although I smell awful now, Sardin’s health is all that matters!” she said, expressing relief that the puppy was healthy and free from serious illnesses like distemper or parvovirus.

Sardin has since received its first vaccination and deworming treatment and is currently in a safe temporary shelter.

The woman, who considers the rescue only “half of her mission,” is now actively seeking a loving forever home for Sardin, sharing adoption details in her viral video.

The TikTok video has amassed over 276,000 views and 30,000 likes and 1200 comments, with countless users commending the woman’s act of kindness.

One user called Ben commented: “Not everyone can do what you do. You’re the best, sis!”

“God bless your beautiful heart,” Mel wrote.