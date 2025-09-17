World No. 1 Thitikul headlines Maybank Championship 2025

GOLF FANS in Malaysia will be in for a thrilling spectacle of world-class golf when the 2025 Maybank Championship returns to Kuala Lumpur Golf & Country Club (KLGCC) this Oct 30 to Nov 2.

No less than 18 winners from the 2025 LPGA Tour have signed on for the much-anticipated Championship, including defending champion and reigning World No. 1 Jeeno Thitikul of Thailand.

With 24 events played so far, there have been no repeat winners yet this season which highlights the growing in-depth strength of the LPGA Tour and the women’s game.

Known for her aggressive game and shot-making prowess, the hugely-popular Thitikul will return to KLGCC determined to convert consistency into history as she attempts to chase down the title that has twice eluded her narrowly.

Standing in Thitikul’s way will be the two players who denied her the Tiger Trophy in the past two Championships – defending champion Ruoning Yin of China, who won by one shot over Thitikul in 2024, and inaugural winner Celine Boutier of France, who clinched the Tiger Trophy in 2023 after an epic nine-hole playoff with the Thai player.

Australian Grace Kim, who claimed her maiden Major title and second LPGA victory at this year’s Evian Championship following a dramatic playoff with Thitikul, will be among the contenders and drawcards at KLGCC.

Making a much-anticipated debut in the Maybank Championship will be the LPGA Tour’s latest Major champion, rising Japanese player Miyu Yamashita. A 13-time winner on the Japan LPGA Tour, Yamashita won the AIG Women’s Open at Royal Porthcawl in early August for her maiden LPGA title.

English sensation Lottie Woad will also be making her first appearance at the Maybank Championship. A former world amateur No. 1, Woad stunned the golfing world when she won the ISPS Handa Women’s Scottish Open in her first start as a professional this July. She finished third at last week’s Kroger Queen City Championship and will be one of the players to watch.

Japan’s Iwai twins, Akie and Chisato, will no doubt be popular draws as well having both broken through as Rolex First-Time Winners on the 2025 LPGA Tour.

The depth of this year’s Maybank Championship will be amplified by other global standouts such as Rio Takeda, Angel Yin, and A Lim Kim – all winners on the 2025 LPGA Tour.

Each of these players will bring a distinct pedigree and playing style to KLGCC: from Japanese star Takeda’s rising momentum as a two-time LPGA Tour winner and American Yin’s fearless aggression, to the consistency of Korean talent Kim who has three LPGA titles including the 2020 US Women’s Open.

Adding her considerable star power to the field is New Zealand’s Lydia Ko, who at age 28 has already achieved legendary status as a multiple major champion, Olympic gold medalist and World Golf Hall of Famer. Ko will no doubt be a major drawcard with her all-round skills and focused determination, attributes which have powered her to 23 LPGA victories in a glittering career.

Together, these players will elevate the Maybank Championship to one of the 2025 LPGA Tour’s most formidable gatherings, a stage where flair, precision, and fierce competition define the contest and determine its outcome.

The Maybank Championship 2025 will also welcome five emerging talents from Thailand, who earned their places through the Asean Qualifier in August. Leading the contingent is rising star Kritchanya Kaopattanaskul, who will be joined by fellow amateurs Achiraya Sriwong and Namo Luangnitikul, along with professionals Cholcheva Wongras and Kan Bunnabodee.

Malaysia’s very own golfers

Flying the Jalur Gemilang at KLGCC will be five Malaysian talents at varying stages in their careers – Mirabel Ting, Ashley Lau, Kelly Tan, Liyana Durisic, and Genevieve Ling, who will collectively carry the nation’s hopes. Ting and Lau thrilled the galleries and ignited national fervour last year with stellar performances, finishing T12 and T22 respectively.

The presence of the Malaysian and Asean players reflects Maybank’s commitment to giving the region’s brightest young players a pathway onto the LPGA stage. For these golfers, KLGCC will be a stage for them to shine and benchmark their talents against a world-class field, as well as a platform to inspire the next wave of regional champions.

Note: Player entries are based on the current LPGA entry list and is subject to change. For updates, log on to lpga.com/tournaments/maybank-championship