Getting the pitch right: Fine-tuning marketing strategies

THE pitch process was once a catalyst for collaboration – a chance for agencies and advertisers to align around a shared vision, tackle real business challenges and forge lasting partnerships. But somewhere along the way, that promise has faded.

What should be an energising kickoff has too often devolved into a source of strain, inefficiency and frustration for both sides.

This breakdown is not due to bad faith; it is the result of systems and habits that no longer reflect the complexity of today’s marketing landscape.

With tighter budgets, more touchpoints and greater demand for measurable impact, the stakes in every pitch get higher, yet the process itself has not kept pace.

Real cost of misalignment

The reality many agencies face today includes briefs with unclear objectives, short lead times for complex deliverables and a lack of transparency around selection criteria or budgets.

In parallel, advertisers are under pressure to deliver results, often within procurement frameworks that prioritise cost over strategic fit. Without a shared foundation, both sides default to reactive behaviours: rushed timelines, overworked teams and decisions made on incomplete information.

The cost isn’t just operational; it is strategic. When pitches are treated as one-off transactions rather than the gateway to long-term collaboration, we risk undervaluing the very qualities, insight, creativity and agility that make agency partnerships effective.

While large agencies may absorb the impact, smaller, independent firms are disproportionately affected, potentially narrowing the diversity and innovation within the ecosystem.

Rebuilding on shared ground

If the pitch is meant to be the beginning of a partnership, then the way we approach that beginning matters. That is what the 2025 Media Pitch Guidelines aim to address – not through mandates but through a shift in mindset.

By setting expectations early around timelines, scopes and intellectual property, the guidelines invite advertisers and agencies to start from a place of clarity rather than guesswork. They are not about tightening control but about restoring a foundation that allows strategy, creativity and mutual respect to

take root.

It is not about blame but what comes next

Improving the pitch process is not about pointing fingers. Many of the challenges we see today were not born out of bad intent. They stem from entrenched habits and systems that have gone unquestioned for too long.

The guidelines are not a cure-all but they represent a step in the right direction. They provide a shared reference point for better conversations, more thoughtful engagement.

We are already seeing early signals of change. Some advertisers are beginning to incorporate the principles into their briefs. Agencies, too, are becoming more selective and intentional in how they approach pitches. The conversations are starting to shift from frustration to forward momentum.

Path forward

This is not about adding red tape; it is about reducing the friction that slows down good work. When expectations are clear, when IP is respected and when timelines are realistic, everyone involved can do better and more meaningful work.

In a landscape where agility, integration and speed matter more than ever, improving the pitch

process is not a peripheral fix; it is fundamental. Because how a relationship begins often sets the tone for everything that follows.

If we want more strategic, enduring partnerships – the kind that solve real problems, build real value and raise the bar for the industry – we need to get the first step right.

Media Specialists Association supports media agencies providing research, planning, negotiation and placement services.

Comments: letters@thesundaily.com