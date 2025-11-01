KUALA LUMPUR: Professional men’s doubles pair Ong Yew Sin-Teo Ee Yi have hinted at continuing their journey on the international stage as they aim to qualify for the 2028 Olympic Games at Los Angeles.

Ee Yi said, competing in the Olympics is every shuttler’s dream, and he is determined to give his best to secure a spot at the prestigious event.

“If I can, I want to fight to enter the Olympics because I have never played at the championship. Just being able to step on the Olympic stage is enough,“ he told reporters when met recently.

Meanwhile, Yew Sin admitted the challenge of competing against younger as well as up-and-coming pairs but said that he and Ee Yi are determined to push their limits in a bid to chase the coveted Olympic spot.

“I am 30 and Ee Yi is already 32 and I think I can still fight for a few more years. Our hearts are still young,“ he said.

Yesterday, Yew Sin-Ee Yi crashed out in the quarterfinals of the Malaysia Open 2025 after going down to Chirag Shetty-Satwiksairaj Rankireddy in straight games, 26-24, 21-14.

The world number 24 pair will next play world number two of China Liang Wei Keng-Wang Chang at the India Open 2025 slated to be held from Jan 14-19 in New Delhi.