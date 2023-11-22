‘Kill Switch’ will be applied at Coldplay concert tonight - Fahmi

KUALA LUMPUR: The ‘kill switch’ will be applied during the Coldplay concert which is scheduled to be held at the Bukit Jalil National Stadium here tonight, said Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil.

Fahmi said the matter had been discussed between the Central Agency for Application for Filming and Performance by Foreign Artistes (Puspal) with the concert’s organiser.

“Discussion with PUSPAL and the organiser has been positive. The Prime Minister (Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim) has also said that the band is very supportive of Palestine.

“We are upbeat for the concert today,” he told reporters after attending the Digital Transformation Leader’s CxO Summit: Intelligent Digital Transformation in the 5G Era, here today.

The kill switch function is made to stop the concert that breaks official guidelines so that the event cannot go on.

Meantime, Fahmi also advised the public to use public transportation which will be operating until late tonight to ease traffic movement.

Prior to this, several parties had called for the concert to be called off to respect the current situation in Gaza, Palestine, besides concerns that the indecent incident committed by the pop rock group known as The 1975 in July may recur.

The British band Coldplay’s concert in Bukit Jalil tonight is part of its Music of the Spheres World Tour. - Bernama