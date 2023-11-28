MNCF president Abu Samah Abd Wahab dies

MALACCA: Malaysian National Cycling Federation (MNCF) president Datuk Abu Samah Abd Wahab (pix) died at Mahkota Malacca Hospital at 7 pm today.

The news of his death was confirmed by his second son, Norazman, who is also MNCF vice-president, when contacted by reporters.

He said his father, 82, died after a year of suffering from stage four prostate cancer.

“His health declined two weeks ago before he was admitted to hospital on Sunday for a lack of appetite,” he said, adding that his father will be buried at the Kampung Semabok Muslim Cemetary around noon tomorrow.

Abu Samah leaves behind his wife, Halimah Ali, 82, seven children, along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Abu Samah has held the position of MNCF president since 1990 and received various honours, including the ASEAN Cycling Federation (ACF) Merit Award in May this year.

He was the first Malaysian sportsman to receive the Merit Award from the world cycling body, UCI, the Asian Cycling Confederation, as well as the ACF. -Bernama