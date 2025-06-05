  1. World

US appeals court rejects Trump bid to revoke 400,000 migrants' legal status

Reuters
Laura Flores-Perilla, a lawyer with the immigrant rights group Justice Action Center, speaks with reporters about a lawsuit challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's administration's plans to end humanitarian parole programs for migrants, outside the federal courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., April 10, 2025. -REUTERSPIXLaura Flores-Perilla, a lawyer with the immigrant rights group Justice Action Center, speaks with reporters about a lawsuit challenging U.S. President Donald Trump's administration's plans to end humanitarian parole programs for migrants, outside the federal courthouse in Boston, Massachusetts, U.S., April 10, 2025. -REUTERSPIX

BOSTON: A federal appeals court rejected on Monday a request by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to allow it to revoke the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousand of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans living in the United States.

The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to put on hold a judge's order halting U.S. Department of Homeland Security's move to cut short a two-year parole granted to the migrants under Trump's Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden.