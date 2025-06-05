BOSTON: A federal appeals court rejected on Monday a request by U.S. President Donald Trump's administration to allow it to revoke the temporary legal status of hundreds of thousand of Cubans, Haitians, Nicaraguans and Venezuelans living in the United States.

The Boston-based 1st U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals declined to put on hold a judge's order halting U.S. Department of Homeland Security's move to cut short a two-year parole granted to the migrants under Trump's Democratic predecessor, Joe Biden.