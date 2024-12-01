33 boats to take part in Royal Langkawi International Regatta

ALOR SETAR: A total of 33 boats with more than 250 participants will take part in the Royal Langkawi International Regatta (RLIR) 2024 from Monday until Jan 20.

In a statement today, the RLIR organisers said this year's competition also will mark a significant milestone in the event's history as it is the 20th edition.

“The event at Royal Langkawi Yacht Club will see as many as 33 boats from Malaysia, Thailand, Denmark the United Kingdom, Australia, Singapore, the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, New Zealand, China and Vietnam,” the statement said.

It said RLIR will feature seven competition classes - Racing, IRC1, IRC2, Multihull, Sports Boats, Club Class and Ocean Rover/White Sail - and the winners of each class will be awarded prestigious trophies.

In addition, the Tunku Abdullah Sportsmanship Award will be presented to the best team, it said.

The annual event is aimed at positioning Malaysia and Langkawi as a prominent sailing destination while promoting sailing and boosting sports tourism in the country. -Bernama