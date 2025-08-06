King meets Putin during landmark state visit

MOSCOW: His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, met Russian President Vladimir Putin during a state welcoming ceremony at the Grand Kremlin Palace here today.

Sultan Ibrahim arrived at the Kremlin at about 3 pm before proceeding to the St. George’s Hall, a vast ceremonial chamber adorned with white marble columns and gilded décor, where Putin formally greeted His Majesty.

Following the ceremony, both leaders moved to the Green Room for an official meeting.

Accompanying the King were Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, who is also Minister-in-Attendance, Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamad Zin and Malaysian Ambassador to Russia Datuk Cheong Loon Lai.

Putin was joined by senior Russian officials including Aide to the Russian President for international affairs Yury Ushakov, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of Science and Higher Education Valery Falkov, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Alexander Pankin and Deputy Minister of Defence Alexander Fomin. – Bernama