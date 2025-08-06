Johor immigration detains 27 foreign workers in ops

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Immigration Department detained 27 foreign workers without valid permits during Ops Selera at a food premises in Bandar Baru Permas Jaya.

Johor Immigration director Datuk Mohd Rusdi Mohd Darus said the operation involved 25 officers following intelligence and public reports.

Those arrested included eight Indonesian men, eight Indonesian women, five Myanmar men, and six Myanmar women aged 18 to 50.

All detainees are suspected of violating Section 6(1)(c) and Section 15(1)(c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63.

A local man, the premises owner, was also detained under Section 56(1)(d) for harbouring foreigners.

Mohd Rusdi confirmed the detainees were taken to Setia Tropika Immigration Depot for investigation.

He warned the public and employers against hiring or sheltering illegal immigrants.

Employers were advised to verify foreign worker management claims with the nearest immigration office. – Bernama