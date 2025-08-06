PM Anwar urges new Chief Justice to uphold wisdom and integrity

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim expressed his hope that newly appointed Chief Justice Datuk Wan Ahmad Farid Wan Salleh will perform his duties with wisdom and integrity.

The Prime Minister received a courtesy call from Wan Ahmad Farid at his office earlier today.

Their meeting focused on reinforcing a judiciary built on independence and integrity.

Anwar highlighted the importance of strengthening public trust in the judiciary as a pillar of justice.

He extended his congratulations to Wan Ahmad Farid in a Facebook post following their discussion.

Wan Ahmad Farid, 62, was appointed as Malaysia’s 17th Chief Justice, succeeding Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat.

Tun Tengku Maimun Tuan Mat retired on July 2 after serving in the role.

In his inaugural speech, Wan Ahmad Farid pledged to protect and uphold judicial independence.

He also committed to improving the judiciary while safeguarding its autonomy. – Bernama