Baltimore bridge collapse: Singapore port authority to investigate incident

SINGAPORE: The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) will be conducting an investigation to determine whether there have been any infringements of relevant statutory requirements under the Merchant Shipping Act 1995 following the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge.

MPA in a statement said the investigation will be conducted as part of its flag state obligations on Dali, the container vessel which struck a pillar of the decades-old bridge.

“MPA, as the Singapore flag administration, takes its responsibilities for the safety of vessels registered under its flag very seriously.

“It works with eight international classification societies, appointed as MPA’s Recognised Organisations, to survey, inspect and ensure Singapore-flag vessels comply with all applicable statutory requirements,” it said.

The agency said it is also working with the ship management company, Synergy Marine Pte Ltd, to facilitate information exchange to support US Coast Guard in its investigation.

“MPA has also requested the vessel’s classification society, ClassNK, to prepare the technical assessment and stability calculations, which are important parameters to support the US Coast Guard in the planning and subsequent safe execution of the vessel salvage operations,” it added.

MPA said it will also continue to work with the ship management company to ensure that the welfare of Dali’s crew is taken care of throughout the incident, and that the company fully cooperates with the relevant local authorities.

Meanwhile, the agency said Singapore’s Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) will be conducting an independent marine safety investigation to identify lessons to prevent future marine casualties and incidents. -Bernama