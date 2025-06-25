Malaysia boosts Islamic NGO empowerment in Southeast Asia

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia has reiterated its dedication to strengthening non-governmental organisations (NGOs) and dakwah institutions across Southeast Asia.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar emphasised the importance of regional collaboration in education, social development, and economic empowerment.

Speaking at the Mahabbah ceremony of the MADANI SEA Leadership Programme (MSEALP), Mohd Na’im highlighted Malaysia’s role as ASEAN Chair in fostering Islamic community development.

“The Prime Minister’s Department of Religious Affairs remains committed to empowering NGOs and dakwah institutions in Southeast Asia,“ he said.

Key initiatives include the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Council (MAIWP) sponsoring 100 Cambodian students for higher education in Malaysia.

The Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) is also actively involved in regional halal programme development and dakwah efforts under the MABIMS framework.

“This year, JAKIM is coordinating the World Mosque Congress and the Southeast Asian Islamic Youth Gathering with ABIM,“ Mohd Na’im added.

Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM) continues to lead dakwah activities at regional and international levels.

The minister also announced plans for goodwill visits to Southeast Asian nations to enhance Islamic affairs cooperation.

He described MSEALP as a “laboratory for tomorrow’s leadership,“ focusing on collaboration rather than competition.